Transfer: Declan Rice completes medical with Arsenal; Daley Blind completes move to Girona

Declan Rice completes Arsenal medical

Declan Rice has completed his Arsenal medical, according to reports. The West Ham captain and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber are finalising their moves to the Gunners, which will take Mikel Arteta’s summer transfer spending to over £200million. Arsenal are set to pay an initial £100m for West Ham captain Rice, with a further £5m in add-ons. Ajax defender Timber will cost Arsenal £34.2m up front, with a further £4.3m due to be paid in add-ons.

Daley Blind completes move to Girona

Veteran left-back Daley Blind has joined La Liga side Girona on a two-year deal. The club that finished tenth in La Liga last season confirmed the Netherlands international’s arrival on Friday after he completed a medical.

Roma Interested In McTominay

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, as cited by United In Focus, Serie A side AS Roma are said to be interested in a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. The talented midfielder is currently on the Radar of the Serie A club as they are aware of his talent on the pitch. With Manchester United aiming to cut their cloth in midfield this summer following the recent arrival of Mason Mount, it means that McTominay’s futureat Old Trafford is currently in doubt

