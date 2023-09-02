Transfer Deals Completed on Transfer Deadline Day

The transfer window closed at 11 pm Nigerian time on Friday, September 1 but as is the norm, many deals were sealed just before the door was slammed shot. Many of those deals are big deals and in this article, we will be bringing you the roundup.

In one of the biggest news for Manchester United fans, the club was able to secure the signing of Moroccan star, Sofyan Amrabat before the end of the transfer window. The Fiorentina star always wanted the Manchester United move and his club eventually gave the green light for the deal to be completed.

Sofyan Amrabat joined Manchester United on a loan deal that has seen the club pay €10 million to Fiorentina as a loan fee. The deal also includes a clause that could see Manchester United sign him permanently at the end of the season for €20 million and €5 million in add-ons.

In another interesting development, Manchester United was able to secure a loan deal for Mason Greenwood who they had earlier disclosed won’t be playing for the club again. The club has loaned the Manchester United academy graduate to Getafe till the end of the season.

Barcelona also secured a loan deal for João Felix as they boost up their squad for the battle for their title defense. The Portuguese attacker would be playing for Barcelona for the rest of the season. The deal does not include a buy option.

Paris Saint-Germain rounded up an already impressive transfer window with the signing of Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. The French attacker has joined Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €95 million.

Johndominic01 (

)