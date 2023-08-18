Transfer Deals Completed in the Current Transfer Window in the Last Few Weeks

There has been plenty of movement at Chelsea in the current transfer window. The club focused on selling players earlier in the transfer window but is now actively looking to sign more players to strengthen the squad available to Mauricio Pochettino. In the last few days, the English Premier League club has signed a new goalkeeper and allowed another goalkeeper to leave the club after the departure of Edouard Mendy earlier in the transfer window.

After Chelsea signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion, it became clear that Kepa Arrizabalaga’s place in the team would be under threat. This forced the most expensive goalkeeper in football’s history to seek a move away from the club. And luckily, Real Madrid decided to sign him after the injury sustained by Thibaut Courtois. Kepa would be the club’s number one this season after joining the club on loan.

David Raya is another player who has changed clubs in the last few days. The Spanish international has joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford. The 27-year-old would likely play as a backup to Aaron Ramsdale next season.

Another deal that has been completed in the past few days is the ‘temporary’ transfer of Goncalo Ramos from Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French Ligue 1 club is actively rebuilding its attack and this has been marked with a change in its transfer policy. This summer, the focus has shifted from the signing of top players at their peak to the acquisition of young players with huge potential.

Goncalo Ramos was the latest rising star to join the club. The Portuguese striker was tracked by many clubs in Europe as he impressed with Benfica last season. However, he has joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan, mainly due to financial fair play rules.

