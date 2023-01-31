Transfer deadline day: Arsenal agree £12m Jorginho deal, Chelsea eye record-breaking Fernandez

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The exchange window closes TODAY and we’ll present to you all the most recent news as it occurs on cutoff time day.

It’s been a record-breaking January window such a long ways with more than £500million spent by Chief Association clubs as of now – and a lot more arrangements set to follow before the market closes.

The window for Chief Association and EFL moves shuts down at 11pm, while the Scottish Prevalence closes at 11.59pm. In the WSL, homegrown exchanges should be finished by 5pm, with the window for worldwide exchanges shutting at 12 PM.

Summary and headlines:

Arsenal concur manage Chelsea to sign Jorginho after Gunners forsake quest for Brighton star Moises Caicedo, Chelsea sure English record £115million bid to sign Enzo Fernandes will be acknowledged by Benfica

Tottenham at long last concur £40m arrangement to sign Pedro Porro from Wearing Lisbon, Man City full-back Joao Cancelo joins Bayern Munich borrowed

Newcastle sign Scotland Under-21 defender Harrison Ashby from West Ham, Move journal: Chelsea’s Gallagher needed by Chief Association threesome, Arsenal target Tielemans, Everton prepared to spend

