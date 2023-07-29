Transfer: De Zerbi already have replacement for Chelsea target Caicedo, Mane agrees to join Al-Nassr

De Zerbi already have replacement for Chelsea target Caicedo

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed he has already lined up a replacement for Chelsea-target Moises Caicedo. Caicedo remains a top target for the Blues and it remains to be seen if they will submit a new bid and meet Brighton’s asking price.

The Seagulls have reportedly rejected Chelsea’s latest offer for Caicedo, worth £80 million ($103m) as they value the midfielder in excess of £100m ($128m). Meanwhile, De Zerbi seems to be already preparing for life without Caicedo as the coach has admitted he’s already identified a replacement for the Ecuadorian.

“If you ask me what I would like? I would like to keep and for him to stay with us but it is not my work. My work is to tell my owner if [Moisés] Caicedo leaves we need another big and important midfielder,” he told reporters.

On being pressed whether he has a replacement in mind, he said, “Yes, but I don’t want to tell. I follow the words of my owner and my owner did not tell me anything about Caicedo in the last hour.”

Mane agrees to join Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane is set to sign for Al Nassr with Bayern Munich agreeing a €40million (£34m) sale. CBS Sports report that Mane will earn €40m season. He is now due to undergo a medical to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Besiktas interested in Gray

Turkish club Besiktas have enquired about Everton winger Demarai Gray, however price may be a stumbling block to a deal. Gray has attracted interest from Fulham, Crystal Palace and Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, it is believed Everton would want around £15m for the former Leicester winger.

Laidlaw joins Brentford

Ethan Laidlaw has joined Brentford from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee. Hibs have confirmed they have received a six-figure fee and a sizeable sell-on for the 18-year-old.

Laidlaw joined Hibs aged eight and progressed through the club’s Academy before signing a professional deal in 2021. The forward helped the Hibs Development Squad win the Reserve League and played a vital part in the excellent UEFA Youth League run.

