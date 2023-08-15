Transfer: David De Gea in talks to join Bayern; Man United make approach to sign Amadou Onana

De Gea in Bayern talks

Sport are reporting that David de Gea is in talks to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer. The Spaniard is yet to find a new club after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract. De Gea was briefly considered by Real Madrid but they have since signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea. The 32-year-old’s wage demands are said to be a stumbling block for Bayern, however.

SOURCE: Sport

Manchester United make approach to sign £50 million Premier League star

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to Everton to sign Amadou Onana this summer. According to a report from the Guardian, the 21-year-old Everton midfielder is firmly on the radar of Manchester United in the summer transfer window. United boss Erik ten Hag has allegedly turned his attention to the Belgium international because of a lack of progress in negotiations with Fiorentina regarding a deal for Sofyan Amrabat.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Villa clinch Zaniolo deal

Nicolo Zaniolo will leave Istanbul on Wednesday morning to fly to Birmingham and complete his transfer to Aston Villa. The Italian playmaker is set to join Unai Emery’s side on an initial loan with a view to a permanent deal. Villa have been forced into the market for a replacement for Emi Buendia after he suffered a serious knee injury in training. Zaniolo will touch down in Birmingham on Wednesday to undergo a medical before sealing the switch.

SOURCE: Daily Express

