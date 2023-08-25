Transfer: Crystal Palace plotting move for Eden Hazard; Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

Crystal Palace plotting move for Eden Hazard

Crystal Palace are ready to roll the dice and sign former Chelsea star Eden Hazard on a one-year deal. Football Transfers claim Palace are plotting a shock move for the injury-prone Belgian, who has been a free agent since the end of June after his contract with Real Madrid ended. There have been suggestions Hazard could retire at the age of 32 given his persistent injury issues, but Palace chairman Steve Parish believes a pay-as-you-play deal is worth the risk.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

Brentford are braced for Premier League clubs to bid for Ivan Toney in January, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both monitoring his situation, according to the Times. The Bees value the 27-year-old striker at £80 million and he is expected to leave during the winter transfer window when he would have completed his eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules. Toney is already preparing to switch agents as he prepares to change clubs, and both Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to battle for his services. Toney’s suspension ends on January 16 but he will be eligible to join up with manager Thomas Frank’s squad in September for training as he would have served half of his ban by then.

SOURCE: The Times

Shrewsbury loan Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips

Shrewsbury have signed Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips on a season-long loan from Huddersfield. The 23-year-old previously played under Town boss Matt Taylor at Walsall in 2021/22. Taylor told the club website: “There was a lot of competition for him from teams higher in the league than we are, but Kieran’s chosen to come here.”

SOURCE: BBC

