Transfer: Conor Gallagher set to leave Chelsea; Man Utd make decision on signing Kane and Mbappe

Conor Gallagher set to leave Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell Conor Gallagher this summer with clubs like West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing him, according to the Evening Standard. West Ham are currently the favourites to sign the player after selling Declan Rice for a record transfer fee to Arsenal earlier this summer.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

Man Utd ‘make decision on signing Harry Kane or Kylian Mbappe’

Neither Harry Kane nor Kylian Mbappe are considered ble transfer targets for Manchester United, according to the BBC. Both players are expected to leave their respective clubs this summer and have attracted interest from every corner of the footballing globe. However, United are not expected to enter into any bidding wars for the hot commodities. Erik ten Hag has already spent nearly £100m of his £170m summer budget on Mason Mount and Andre Onana – and so won’t have the financial firepower to get deals for Mbappe or Kane over the line.

SOURCE: BBC

Bailey Peacock-Farrell: Northern Ireland goalkeeper joins Danish side Aarhus on loan

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined Danish Superliga side AGF Aarhus on a season-long loan from Burnley in search of first-team opportunities. Peacock-Farrell served as back-up to Aro Muric at Turf Moor last season. Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has further strengthened the goalkeeping department since securing promotion to the Premier League.

SOURCE: BBC

