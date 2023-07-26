Transfer: Chukwueze to complete AC Milan move today, Man Utd not the only club after Amrabat

Chukwueze to complete AC Milan move today

Samuel Chukwueze will arrive in Italy on Wednesday to complete a transfer to AC Milan, says Sky Sport. He will undergo a medical and finalise a transfer to the Serie A side from Villarreal.

Man Utd not the only club after Amrabat

According to Sofyan Amrabat’s agent, Manchester United is not the only team interested in signing the midfielder, as reported by GOAL.

The Fiorentina player is allegedly up for sale this summer for £26 million after making an impression with Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar, drawing admiring looks from Liverpool and Tottenham.

Mahmoud El Boustati, the player’s agent, has acknowledged that he “assumes” the 26-year-old would leave Fiorentina during the transfer window but has also claimed that wealthy Saudi Arabian teams are among those interested in a move.

Celtic finalise Nawrocki move

Maik Nawrocki has become the latest addition to Brendan Rodgers’s Celtic squad after the defender today joined the club on a five-year deal from Legia Warsaw, subject to international clearance, according to Sky Sport. The 22-year-old Poland U21 internationalist helped Legia win the Polish Cup last season, scoring the final spot kick in a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Rakow Czestochowa.

A former team-mate of Josip Juranovic, he played briefly alongside the Croatia defender for Legia Warsaw before Juranovic moved to Celtic back in August 2021.

Maik Nawrocki was born in Bremen, Germany, and came through the Werder Bremen youth system. It was while at the club that he spent a season on loan at Legia Warsaw before making the move a permanent one last year.

SportingAbimbola (

)