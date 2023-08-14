Transfer: Chelsea’s $70m bid for Lavia accepted; Neymar agrees €160m deal with Al-Hilal

Chelsea’s $70m bid for La accepted

Southampton midfielder Roméo La might well have played his final game for the south coast side a year after moving there from Manchester City — but it remains to be seen what his next club will be. Liverpool and Chelsea are battling for La’s signature alongside the chase for Moisés Caicedo and Belgian journalist Sacha Tovalieri has provided an update on Twitter. He says that Chelsea’s offer, worth $70m (£55m/€64m), has been accepted by Southampton, but Liverpool is set to ‘level up’ its bid for La — leaving the player with the choice of where he wants to go. Liverpool, the reporter says, is ‘back in the race’, though whether it had ever exited the race can be questioned. Whoever does not get Caicedo should probably end up with La, but Chelsea is hoping to get both moves over the line. The Daily Mail reports that La is ‘set’ to move to Chelsea and Fabrizio Romano has broken the news this evening that Caicedo’s move to Stamford Bridge is now all agreed.

SOURCE: Sacha Tovalieri

Neymar agrees €160m deal with Al-Hilal

Neymar has reached an agreement to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain. According to L’Equipe, Neymar has agreed to sign a two-year contract with Al-Hilal that would see him earn a whopping €160 million (£138m/$175m). PSG have already agreed to sell him to the Saudi Pro League side while the player appears to have given the green light, too.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

West Ham sign Ward-Prowse

West Ham have made their second signing of the summer, with Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse completing a move to the London Stadium. The 28-year-old has signed a four-year deal and will wear the number seven shirt. “I’m buzzing to be here at West Ham United. It’s great to be here and I’m looking forward to getting going,” said Ward-Prowse.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

