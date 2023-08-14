Transfer: Chelsea’s $70m bid for Lavia accepted; Man Utd battle Newcastle for Coran Madden

Chelsea’s $70m bid for La accepted

Southampton midfielder Roméo La might well have played his final game for the south coast side a year after moving there from Manchester City — but it remains to be seen what his next club will be. Liverpool and Chelsea are battling for La’s signature alongside the chase for Moisés Caicedo and Belgian journalist Sacha Tovalieri has provided an update on Twitter. He says that Chelsea’s offer, worth $70m (£55m/€64m), has been accepted by Southampton, but Liverpool is set to ‘level up’ its bid for La — leaving the player with the choice of where he wants to go. Liverpool, the reporter says, is ‘back in the race’, though whether it had ever exited the race can be questioned. Whoever does not get Caicedo should probably end up with La, but Chelsea is hoping to get both moves over the line. The Daily Mail reports that La is ‘set’ to move to Chelsea and Fabrizio Romano has broken the news this evening that Caicedo’s move to Stamford Bridge is now all agreed.

SOURCE: Sacha Tovalieri

United and Newcastle battle for wonderkid

Manchester United and Newcastle United are going head-to-head for the signing of Northern Irish wonderkid Coran Madden. The 14-year-old, who currently plays for Cliftonville, can feature across the front-line or in attacking midfield. His current coach claims that a host of Premier League clubs have made contact, but Madden chose to undergo trials at United and Newcastle. “Those clubs sold their vision to Coran and his family,” said Cliftonville head of youth Marc Smyth. “All we can do is guide them in terms of what we think would be good for the boy and the family. “Manchester United and Newcastle United are massive clubs, and spoke well with the family and wanted to bring them over.”

SOURCE: Daily Express

Saudi interest in Mitrovic remains

Al Hilal are ready to make another move for Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Saudi Arabian club were keen on signing the striker earlier in the summer, but Fulham held firm despite Mitrovic’s desire to make the transfer. Fabrizio Romano reports that Al Hilal, who are also closing in on the signing of Neymar, will go back in for Mitrovic in the hope of finally getting a deal over the line.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

