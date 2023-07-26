Transfer: Chelsea’s £21.5m Bid For Wahi Rejected, Liverpool Set To Make Improved Offer For Lavia

Chelsea’s £21.5m Bid For Wahi Rejected

Montpellier turned down Chelsea’s opening offer for France U21 forward Elye Wahi, which was in the value of £21.5 million, including add-ons. While the Ligue 1 club is under pressure from the Blues to agree to a deal, if one can be reached, Chelsea intends to send Wahi back on loan to France for the 2023–24 season, with sister club Strasbourg being a top target.Although Wahi is reportedly hesitant to join Strasbourg on loan, talks between the two teams are still ongoing and he still wants to sign with Chelsea. Chelsea will have to increase their offer because it is believed that their initial bid for the prodigy falls far short of Montpellier’s £30 million estimate.

Liverpool Set To Make Improved Offer For La

According to report from The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp’s side Liverpool are keen on securing La’s signature this summer as they are set to make an improved bid for the Southampton midfielder. Liverpool saw their first bid for the middfielder rejected.

Mbappe Don’t Want Saudi Move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kylian Mbappé has no intention of negotiating with Saudi side Al Hilal as he has rejected to negotiate with Saudi club at this stage.

Despite the €200m fixed salary proposal & 100% image right offer, the France attacker is keen on remaining in Europe.

ThousandWords (

)