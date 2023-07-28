Transfer: Chelsea’s $113m bid for Caicedo rejected; Man United still in the race to sign Ramos

Chelsea’s $113m bid for Caicedo rejected

Brighton have turned down another bid from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The offer, said to be arround £80m ($113m), was rejected out of hand by the Seagulls, who want closer to £100m for the Ecuadorian.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Manchester United are still in the chase for Goncalo Ramos

Manchester United are reportedly still in the race to sign Portuguese striker, Goncalo Ramos, this summer. The Peoples Person have previously reported that the Red Devils approached Benfica to seek the transfer of the 22-year-old, with an offer that would have seen Alex Telles given in return – as a makeweight. Both Benfica and Telles rejected this arrangement and Telles subsequently moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. As O Jogo reports, United are still looking to pry Ramos away to Old Trafford. They’ll be facing some financial complications, however.

SOURCE: O Jogo

Tottenham nearly agreed Kane deal with PSG

The Telegraph are reporting that Daniel Levy was close to selling Harry Kane to PSG. An agreement was apparently close between the clubs but Spurs decided to walk away as they knew Kane didn’t want to join PSG. Instead, he favours a move to Bayern and that could very much materialise in the coming weeks with Spurs under pressure to sell. Kane is in the final year of his deal and has no intentions of signing a new contract in north London.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

