Transfer: Chelsea willing to pay €130m for Valverde; Arsenal weighing up bid for Kylian Mbappe

Chelsea willing to pay €130m for Valverde

Chelsea have entered the race for talented Real Madrid midfielder, Federico Valverde. Valverde has been a long-running target of Manchester United, who tried to bring the Uruguayan midfielder to Old Trafford last summer and this. It is well known that Erik ten Hag is looking to add an additional midfielder to the United ranks, with the likes of Xavi Simons, Sofyan Amrabat, and Moises Caciedo – another Chelsea target – having been considered alongside Valverde. As the Peoples Person have previously reported, United were prepared to spend €80m to acquire Valverde, a figure that has been considered inadequate by Real. Now, according to Fichajes, free-spending Chelsea appear to have entered the race and are willing to offer a staggering €130m.

SOURCE: Fichajes

Arsenal weighing up bid for Mbappe

Arsenal are considering making an audacious bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG. A report from Football Transfers states that Arsenal are weighing up making a bid for Mbappe, and they would be willing to include winger Gabriel Martinelli in any proposed bid for the French superstar. Mbappe recently confessed that if he ever was to join a Premier League team, it would be Arsenal. It’s likely that Mbappe will join Real Madrid, however, this summer or next.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Bobby Thomas: Burnley defender signs for Coventry City on four-year contract

Coventry City have signed defender Bobby Thomas from promoted Premier League side Burnley for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old, who made his Clarets debut in September 2020, becomes Coventry’s sixth summer signing. Thomas has signed a four-year contract. “He is a talented young defender, who is highly rated and had impressive loan spells at both Bristol Rovers and Barnsley last season,” said Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)