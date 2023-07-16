Transfer: Chelsea willing to offer €90m for Caicedo; Man Utd hold talks over move for Pavard

Chelsea willing to offer €90 million for major summer target

As the Blues look to bounce back from what was a torrid run in the Premier League last season, they are scouring the transfer market for new recruits. They’ve already dipped into the summer fund to sign Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson but they are far from done with their shopping list. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo remains a top target for Chelsea and following their 10-man exodus so far, it’s no wonder they are pushing hard to bring in new recruits. According to Fichajes, the club are willing to offer as high as €90 million (£77m) for the services of Caicedo as they try to convince their league rivals to part ways with the Ecuadorian.

Man Utd hold talks over move for Pavard

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have been busy so far this summer, bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea as their first high-profile signing of the window. A move for a new goalkeeper is currently being worked on after David de Gea’s exit, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana expected to be the man to come in. Ten Hag also appears to be on the search for a new striker, with a proposal already made to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund.

Kofi Balmer: Port Vale sign Crystal Palace defender on loan

Port Vale have signed Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer on a season-long loan. The former Northern Ireland Under-21 captain is a centre-back who can also play at full-back or wing-back. Balmer joined Palace from Larne in 2021 after coming through the youth ranks at Ballymena United.

