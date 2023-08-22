SPORT

Transfer: Chelsea want Balogun for £30m; Liverpool and Man Utd favourites to sign Gravenberch

Chelsea want Balogun for £30m

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Folarin Balogun but they have told the Gunners that they will not go higher than £30m for the 22-year-old forward. Arsenal are holding out for huge sum worth around £50m for the USMNT star

Source: @Transferdotcom

Liverpool and Manchester United favourites for Ryan Gravenberch

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are leading the race for the signatures of Ryan Gravenberch. According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool and Manchester United are both interested in the services of Ryan Gravenberch. The 21-year-old midfielder hasn’t had the best of times since joining Bayern Munich and could be on his way out in the ongoing transfer window.

SOURCE: Florian Plettenberg

Flynn Downes: Southampton sign West Ham midfielder on season-long loan

Championship side Southampton have signed West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old has made 35 appearances for the Hammers since joining from Swansea City last summer. Downes played under current Saints boss Russell Martin during his year-long spell with the Swans, scoring one goal in 39 outings for the Welsh club.

SOURCE: BBC

