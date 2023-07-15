Transfer: Chelsea Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal set to collapse; Man Utd open talks to sign De Jong

Chelsea Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal set to collapse

Chelsea have been hoping to send Romelu Lukaku away as part of a swap deal with Juventus. That’s according to Corriere della Sera, who report on Dusan Vlahovic being the Blues’ top target to upgrade their attack. However, Lukaku is intent on returning to Inter and a move to Turin would be seen as a big betrayal by the Nerazzurri fans. And Inter’s sale of Andre Onana to Manchester United should give them the funds to complete that deal.

Man Utd open talks to sign Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United signed Mason Mount from Chelsea to bolster their midfield but aren’t done in the transfer market if reports are to be believed. Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo says the Red Devils are still interested in Frenkie De Jong, but it remains to be seen if Xavi would grant him a move away from the Camp Nou. The Spanish outlet claims Man Utd have made contact to discuss a possible deal for De Jong as Erik ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with signing the midfielder.

Kyle Walker snubs Bayern Munich transfer

Kyle Walker is now set to snub a move to Bayern Munich to stay at Manchester City. England defender Walker is understood to have rejected a switch to the German giants in favour of sticking with City’s Treble winners. Walker, 33, was targeted by Bayern towards the end of last season and held talks with them about a potential move this summer.

