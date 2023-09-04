Transfer: Chelsea turned down chance to sign Sancho; Pepe set to leave Arsenal for Besiktas

Chelsea turned down chance to sign Sancho

Jadon Sancho’s name was mentioned in swap deal talks between Man Utd and Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano has claimed. United wanted to sign Blues left-back Marc Cucurella to solve their crisis at left-back, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia injured. Cucurella never made the journey to Old Trafford, instead featuring for Chelsea in the EFL Cup which all but killed talk of a transfer. Chelsea reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Sancho.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Nicolas Pepe set to leave Arsenal for Besiktas

Arsenal are set to terminate Nicolas Pepe’s contract as the player has agreed to join Besiktas, according to L’Equipe. Pepe’s current contract runs until 2024 but he is likely to move out this season. He is reportedly undergoing medical in Paris before finalising his move to the Turkish club.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

Tottenham want to offload star

Tottenham want to sell Tanguy Ndombele to a Turkish club over the coming week, the Evening Standard reports. Turkey’s transfer window remains open until September 15. There is also the possibility of a switch to Saudi Arabia where the window is active until September 7.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

RSport (

)