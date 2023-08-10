Transfer: Chelsea trigger Adams £20m clause; Caicedo prefers to join Chelsea over Liverpool

Chelsea trigger Adams clause

Chelsea have triggered Tyler Adams’ £20m release clause according to Sky Sports. The USMNT midfielder is due to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours. Adams is currently injured but has been hopeful of sealing a return to the Premier League. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have also looked at the player.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Caicedo prefers to join Chelsea over Liverpool

Moises Caicedo has revealed who he would rather join between Chelsea and Liverpool. The 21-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to further bolster his options in the middle of the park. According to The Telegraph, Caicedo still wants to join Chelsea despite interest from Liverpool, who have outbid the Blues. The report states hope remains that a move to west London can be done in the next 48 hours.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

West Ham confirm Alvarez signing

West Ham have confirmed the signing for Mexico star Edson Alvarez from Ajax for a fee of about £30m. The midfielder has signed a five-year contract for the East London club and becomes their first notable signing since the sale of captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

