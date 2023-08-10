Transfer: Chelsea trigger £20m Adams clause; Arsenal prepare swap deal for Nicolo Barella

Chelsea trigger Adams clause

Chelsea have triggered Tyler Adams’ £20m release clause according to Sky Sports. The USMNT midfielder is due to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours. Adams is currently injured but has been hopeful of sealing a return to the Premier League. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have also looked at the player.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Arsenal prepare huge swap deal for Nicolo Barella

It seems Arsenal are not done yet. According to Calciomercato, the Gunners are keen on a move for Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella as they continue to spend big in a bid to close the gap on Manchester City. The report even claims Mikel Arteta could offer defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in part-exchange.

SOURCE: Calciomercato

West Ham join Balogun race

The Independent say West Ham have joined the race for Folarin Balogun. Monaco are also in the mix after seeing their opening bid rejected by Arsenal. The USMNT striker has also been looked at by Inter Milan this window. Balogun wasn’t part of Mikel Arteta’s squad for the Community Shield despite being fully fit.

SOURCE: The Independent

