Transfer: Chelsea told to pay £40m for Balogun, Real Madrid prepare £100m bid for Mbappe

Chelsea told to pay £40m for Balogun

Chelsea have been informed of Arsenal’s £40million asking price for in-demand academy graduate striker Folarin Balogun as they aim to strengthen their attacking options. 22-year-old Balogun has been the subject of significant interest from across the continent this summer after a stellar season on loan in Ligue 1 with Reims last term. Premier League clubs Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all keen, as are Inter Milan and Monaco. Chelsea’s interest in the player is legitimate as the Blues look to find a forward that can replace the soon-to-be outgoing Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports reports.

Real Madrid prepare £100m bid for Mbappe

BILD reports that Los Blancos are preparing a late bid in the transfer window to land their top target. The offer is claimed to be in the £100million range, with the hopes that a late move will stop any lengthy games played with PSG over an agreement. It remains to be seen whether that will put an end to things, but there still seems to be some twists and turns to come in the near future.

Aleksandar Mitrovic: Al-Hilal sign Fulham striker for ‘club record transfer fee’

Aleksandar Mitrovic has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from Fulham for what the Premier League side said was a “club record transfer fee”. The Serbia forward was not part of the Fulham squad for their 3-0 defeat by Brentford on Saturday, having pushed for a move away this summer. The 28-year-old will join Neymar in Al-Hilal’s attack, after the Brazilian moved to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Hakim Ziyech: Galatasaray sign Morocco winger on loan from Chelsea

Galatasaray have signed Hakim Ziyech on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with an option to buy the winger. He was introduced as a Galatasaray player when he appeared in the stands after the Turkish club’s 2-0 win over Trabzonspor on Saturday and orchestrated a chant from the fans. Ziyech, 30 has made 107 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since joining them in 2020 for £33.3m.

Confaamnews (

)