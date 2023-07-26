Transfer: Chelsea to decide over next steps regarding Caicedo pursuit, Gallagher joins Dundee Utd

Chelsea to decide over next steps regarding Caicedo pursuit

Chelsea are deciding on their next step regarding their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Sky Sports has been told they are comfortable with their approach so far – and with their valuation of the player.

Brighton rejected a £70m bid last week and are thought to want closer to £100m. Chelsea will be patient given the magnitude of a potential deal and will continue to be disciplined.

However, they do have other options if a deal cannot be struck with Brighton.

Gallagher joins Dundee Utd

Declan Gallagher has left St Mirren to join Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.

Birmingham confirm Buchanan deal

Birmingham have confirmed the signing of Lee Buchanan. The defender, who has made 98 senior appearances at the age of 22, signs from Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee, subject to FIFA, FA and EFL clearance. He has agreed terms on a five-year contract at St. Andrew’s, tying him to the Club until at least 2028, as he becomes John Eustace’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

Shields joins Chennaiyin

Motherwell striker Connor Shields has completed a one-year deal with Chennaiyin FC. The two clubs are expected to close the deal on the free transfer in the next 24 hours. The 25-year-old is due to join up with the Indian Super League club at the start of August.

Chennaiyin appointed Owen Coyle as their new manager. Coyle managed Shields when the striker was on loan at Queen’s Park last season.

Warrington completes Plymouth loan

Everton midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan for the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old moves to the Pilgrims – managed by fellow Everton Academy graduate Steven Schumacher – after they earned automatic promotion to the Championship, finishing top of League One last season.

Warrington spent 2022/23 on loan at Fleetwood Town, making 38 appearances for the League One club, having previously enjoyed a six-month loan at Tranmere Rovers during the first half of 2022.

