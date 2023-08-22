Transfer: Chelsea thinking about keeping Lukaku; Man United favourites to sign Gravenberch

Chelsea thinking about keeping Lukaku

Chelsea are now thinking about reintegrating Romelu Lukaku – although Mauricio Pochettino is not a fan of the idea. That is according to 90min. Well, the Blues have been trying to sell the Belgian all summer – but it has been a struggle to offload him. Chelsea first negotiated with Inter Milan over a deal to send Lukaku back to the San Siro, although those talks eventually collapsed after the Italian giants were angered by the fact he also spoke to Juventus. Juventus have remained in discussions, and looked to be making progress on a swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic before fans began an anti-Lukaku campaign. The 30-year-old has also resisted advances from Saudi Arabia. Now – according to 90min – Chelsea are actually thinking about keeping the Belgium international.

SOURCE: 90min

Manchester United favourites for Ryan Gravenberch

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are leading the race for the signatures of Ryan Gravenberch. According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool and Manchester United are both interested in the services of Ryan Gravenberch. The 21-year-old midfielder hasn’t had the best of times since joining Bayern Munich and could be on his way out in the ongoing transfer window.

SOURCE: Florian Plettenberg

Saudis open Varane talks

Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad have opened talks with Manchester United to discuss signing Raphael Varane, who’s given ‘positive indications’ regarding the potential transfer. That’s according to a report from Saudi Arabia, which adds that negotiations are in the preliminary stage. It was claimed last week that Varane, 30, wants to spend at least one more season with United before thinking about his future. The former Real Madrid defender has two years remaining on his Red Devils contract and a move to Al Ittihad would see him link up with ex-France international team-mates Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

SportWeb (

)