Transfer: Chelsea target move for €200m Matheus Franca; Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Man United

Chelsea target move for €200m Matheus Franca

Matheus Franca is the latest youngster to emerge on Chelsea’s radar this summer. The 19-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge recently as Todd Boehly tries get his hands on some of the world’s most exciting young players. Flamengo vice president Marco Braz said in January: “We do not put Matheus Franca up for sale. He is not for sale. We are not interested negotiating for Matheus Franca at this moment.” That came amid interest from Newcastle who were said to have had a £13.5million bid rejected. However, Franca’s latest contract provided him with the largest release clause in Flamengo history at €200million (£171million), when he signed a five-year contract in February 2023.

SOURCE: football.london

Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Man United

Rasmus Hojlund is open to joining Man Utd, but there’s still plenty of ground to cover for the Red Devils before they manage to bring the £85m-rated star to Old Trafford. The 20-year-old’s talent has attracted interest from United, who are in search of a new goal-scorer to lead their line. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the market for a forward and could reportedly ‘come into the reckoning’. However, as far as the player’s will is concerned, the 20-time English champions are favourites. As per The Athletic, Hojlund is keen to move to United. Earlier this year the youngster admitted he followed Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Timber speaks after making Arsenal move

Jurrien Timber has opened up on his move: “I’ve always been a fan of Arsenal,” he told the club website. “It was because of my brothers. They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style. I just love the club. “I had this from a young age, but my brothers kind of put that in me. I liked watching Robin van Persie of course, and Thierry Henry. They were my favourite players.”

