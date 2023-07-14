Transfer: Chelsea target move for €200m Franca; Man Utd to complete £43m signing of Onana

Chelsea target move for €200m Matheus Franca

Matheus Franca is the latest youngster to emerge on Chelsea’s radar this summer. The 19-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge recently as Todd Boehly tries get his hands on some of the world’s most exciting young players. Flamengo vice president Marco Braz said in January: “We do not put Matheus Franca up for sale. He is not for sale. We are not interested negotiating for Matheus Franca at this moment.” That came amid interest from Newcastle who were said to have had a £13.5million bid rejected. However, Franca’s latest contract provided him with the largest release clause in Flamengo history at €200million (£171million), when he signed a five-year contract in February 2023.

Man United to sign Andre Onana

Manchester United have made a breakthrough in talks to sign Andre Onana! La Gazzetta dello Sport report on a deal being struck over the goalkeeper’s transfer with Inter Milan, with the fee set at an initial £43m plus add-ons. An announcement is expected tomorrow.

Steve Seddon: Burton Albion sign Oxford United full-back on loan

Burton Albion have made their seventh signing for the new season with the arrival of defender Steve Seddon on a season-long loan from Oxford United. The 25-year-old full-back spent the second half of last term on loan at Cambridge, where he helped the U’s avoid relegation to League Two.

