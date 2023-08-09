TRANSFER: Chelsea Take Decision On Signing Neymar As PSG Set £60M Price Tag

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr has been linked with a potential exit from Paris Saint-Germain this summer window. According to reports, Chelsea who are one of the clubs linked with the 31-years-old forward have distanced themselves from reports suggesting that they are in talks to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar is keen to leave the French side before the end of the summer transfer window and clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City, and Barcelona has been linked with the Brazilian. However, reports emerged this week that Chelsea have remain in contact with Neymar’s representatives over a potential move to Stamford Bridge before the end of this transfer window. Moreover, The Guardian is now reporting that close sources from Chelsea have dismissed suggestions that the Blues will make an attempt to convince 31-years-old Neymar to join them on a potential transfer from PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain are demanding a whopping amount of at least £60 million from any prospective buyer interested in signing Neymar this summer. Neymar’s link with Chelsea was fuelled by his positive relationship with Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Spaniard previously coached Neymar during his time at PSG. However, Chelsea have backed out of a deal and deny the chance to sign the Paris Saint-Germain’s forward before the end of this summer window.

Neymar who is keen to leave PSG this summer has also been linked with Barcelona and Manchester City, but there is currently no official bids proposal made to PSG for their 31-years-old forward. As it stands, it seems Chelsea will not seek the availability of Neymar this summer after reports suggests that the Blues have distanced themselves from a deal and may not fuel any talks to bring the former Barcelona forward to Stamford Bridge.

