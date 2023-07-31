SPORT

Transfer: Chelsea submit first offer for Sanchez; Tom Smith completes move to join Colchester

Chelsea submit first offer for Robert Sanchez

Chelsea have now submitted an official bid for Robert Sanchez, reports claim. Standard Sport confirmed earlier this afternoon that the Spaniard had been identified as their preferred target as they chase support and competition for first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer following the sale of main rival Edouard Mendy. According to The Athletic, Chelsea’s offer for Sanchez has gone in to Brighton, who are yet to respond as talks continue. Other reports this afternoon state that the 25-year-old wants to move to Stamford Bridge has already agreed personal terms to that effect.

Tom Smith: Colchester United re-sign former Arsenal goalkeeper

Colchester United have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Tom Smith on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old kept three clean sheets in six appearances for the U’s during a loan spell at the end of last season. He left the Emirates Stadium over the summer but follows Gunners team-mate Mauro Bandeira to Colchester following the midfielder’s recent loan move.

Paris Maghoma: Bolton Wanderers sign Brentford midfielder on season-long loan

Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Paris Maghoma from Premier League side Brentford on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old came through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before joining the Bees during the summer of 2020. Last season he had spells on loan with AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons, making 20 appearances in League One during his time at Stadium MK last term.

