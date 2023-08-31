Transfer: Chelsea submit €21m bid for Moscardo, Arsenal eye late move for Alexander Bah

Chelsea submit €21m bid for Moscardo

Chelsea have made a €21 million (£18m/$23m) bid for Brazilian teen sensation Gabriel Moscardo, but his club Corinthians are demanding more cash. Moscardo is the latest talent to attract the attention of Todd Boehly’s heavy-spending Chelsea, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Reports suggest that the Blues have made a €21m offer for the 17-year-old starlet, in the form of a fixed fee bid with no add-ons or sell-on clause. However, Sao Paulo-based side Corinthians are hoping to receive more money for their academy product.

Arsenal eye late move for Alexander Bah

A new Arsenal target is emerging with just two days remaining in the transfer window. The Gunners were expected to be quiet in terms of potential incomings before the deadline, with the main focus on trimming Mikel Arteta’s large squad after getting the bulk of their business done early in the summer. But links to former Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, now at Barcelona, continue, while they are also now being linked with Alexander Bah. Danish publication Tipsbladet claims that Arsenal are in the race for the Benfica defender, who could be available for between £26m-£30m as the Gunners apparently seek additional full-back cover following the serious knee injury sustained by new signing Jurrien Timber on his Premier League debut that could see him miss the entire season.

Sam Nombe: Rotherham United sign Exeter City striker for undisclosed fee

Championship side Rotherham United have signed Exeter City forward Sam Nombe for an undisclosed club record fee on a four-year deal. The 24-year-old scored 23 goals in 76 league appearances for the Grecians. His move to South Yorkshire will see him reunite with boss Matt Taylor, who also signed him for Exeter.

Confaamnews (

)