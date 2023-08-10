Transfer: Chelsea submit $61m bid for Romeo Lavia; Man Utd advancing in move for Amrabat

Chelsea submit $61m bid for Romeo La

Chelsea have lodged a massive bid for Southampton’s Romeo La as they rival Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder. The Blues have made an offer worth £48 million ($61m) including add-ons, according to the Daily Echo, with discussions now ongoing. Liverpool’s most recent proposal of £45m ($57m) was rejected by the Saints on Monday.

SOURCE: Daily Echo

Man United advancing in move for Amrabat

Manchester United are pushing forward with their move for Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat this summer as they press ahead with selling off their fringe players. According to transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla, United must first offload players to raise the funds needed to sign Amrabat. It’s claimed that United are a ‘couple of sales’ away from raising the necessary funds to lodge a bid for the midfielder. It’s suggested that United will need up to £50million to cover the overall cost of signing Amrabat. An agreement is already said to be in place on personal terms, but now it’s a case of United selling their fringe players to ‘advance’ their move for the Moroccan.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Zeqiri attracting interest

Express Sport understands that Brighton striker Andi Zeqiri is set to leave the club in the coming weeks with a host of clubs expressing an interest in signing him. Zeqiri spent last season out on loan at Basel with Lille, Montpellier, Udinese and Werder Bremen understood to be strongly interested in signing the forward. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has favoured Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson in pre-season with no room for Zeqiri in the squad.

SOURCE: Express Sport

