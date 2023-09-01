Transfer: Chelsea ‘submit £26m bid’ for Antonio Nusa, Mason Greenwood offered to Lazio

Chelsea ‘submit £26m bid’ for Antonio Nusa

Chelsea have tabled a £26m offer for the services of Club Brugge teenager Antonio Nusa. That’s according to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who are reporting that Nusa has emerged as a last-minute target for the Blues. The move would reportedly involve the teenager heading back to Club Brugge on loan for the rest of the season, providing the bid is accepted.

Mason Greenwood offered to Lazio

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been reportedly offered to Serie A side Lazio but the move needs Maurizio Sarri’s approval. The 21-year-old is an option to join the Italian outfit on deadline day but only if Sarri agrees to incorporate him in his squad, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Arsenal departures pending

Rob Holding and Albert Sambi Lokonga are in talks over leaving Arsenal on Deadline Day. Crystal Palace are considering a permanent move for Holding, while Luton have made an offer to take Lokonga on loan for the season. Arsenal are open to losing both players, while Nuno Tavares is also being lined up by Nottingham Forest, who are – as ever – incredibly busy in the transfer market.

