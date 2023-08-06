Transfer: Chelsea submit £17m bid for Washington; Man United to approach Bayern for Goretzka

Chelsea submit £17m bid for Washington

Chelsea have lodged a £17m bid for Santos striker Deivid Washington. The Mail reports that the 18-year old would be sent on loan to partner club Strasbourg if he joins. Chelsea have already plundered Santos for one player this summer after Angelo Gabriel.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Man Utd to approach Bayern for Goretzka

Manchester United are set to approach Bayern Munich to sign Leon Goretzka this summer, according to Sky Sports. The Red Devils are in search of a midfielder and are interested in signing the Bayern star. They, though, will face competition from Serie A giants Juventus.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Zielinski eyed for Saudi switch

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski could be the next big name to move to Saudi Arabia. Al Ahli are said to submitted a bid for the Pole, having already signed Roberto Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edouard Mendy this summer. The Saudi side have also pipped Nottingham Forest to Roma defender Roger Ibanez, with a deal now close.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

