SPORT

Transfer: Chelsea submit £17m bid for Washington; Man United to approach Bayern for Goretzka

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

Chelsea submit £17m bid for Washington

Chelsea have lodged a £17m bid for Santos striker Deivid Washington. The Mail reports that the 18-year old would be sent on loan to partner club Strasbourg if he joins. Chelsea have already plundered Santos for one player this summer after Angelo Gabriel.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Man Utd to approach Bayern for Goretzka

Manchester United are set to approach Bayern Munich to sign Leon Goretzka this summer, according to Sky Sports. The Red Devils are in search of a midfielder and are interested in signing the Bayern star. They, though, will face competition from Serie A giants Juventus.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Zielinski eyed for Saudi switch

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski could be the next big name to move to Saudi Arabia. Al Ahli are said to submitted a bid for the Pole, having already signed Roberto Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edouard Mendy this summer. The Saudi side have also pipped Nottingham Forest to Roma defender Roger Ibanez, with a deal now close.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

SportWeb (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

LEI 2-1 COV: Match Review And Latest Championship Table As The Foxes Start Their Campaign With A Win

10 mins ago

Video: This Is What I Envisioned When I Joined Arsenal -Rice

28 mins ago

Transfer: Caicedo Wants Chelsea Move As Brighton Demand Improved Bid; Arsenal Set Price for Turner

33 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea set to activate Adams’ £20m release clause, Man City keen on signing Mitoma

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button