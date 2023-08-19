Transfer: Chelsea submit £15m bid for Petrovic; Inter set to beat Arsenal to Benjamin Pavard

Chelsea submit £15m bid for Petrovic

Chelsea has launched a bid for New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as a possible replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Having sold Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli and sent Kepa to Real Madrid on loan, Chelsea have already signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton and are now looking to bring in a backup keeper. As per Jacob Steinberg, the Blues have already made a £15 million ($19m) bid for the New England Revolution keeper.

Inter set to beat Arsenal to Benjamin Pavard

Arsenal are about to lose out on a deal for Benjamin Pavard, who reports in Italy say only wants to join Inter Milan. Earlier today, Simone Inzaghi confirmed his plans for the Bayern Munich defender ahead of him being dropped from the German giants’ line-up as they beat Werder Bremen.“He’s a target, I won’t deny it,” Inzaghi toldreporters. “But I don’t feel like talking about players from other teams. “We don’t have a very large squad and we need an important player in that position. “[Matteo] Darmian should be complimented for what he’s done at Inter, but in all positions I need competition.”

Liverpool £38.5m defender talks

Ecuadorian outlet Teradeportes are claiming that Liverpool are exploring a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie. The centre-back has previously attracted interest from Tottenham and is available for around £38.5m. RB Leipzig and West Ham are also said to be interested in the 21-year-old. Leverkusen are under no pressure to sell, however after receiving a big-money fee from Aston Villa for Moussa Diaby. Liverpool are believed to be looking for a left-sided defender despite their desire to strengthen at the base of midfield.

