Transfer: Chelsea submit £15m bid for Petrovic; Coutinho likely to leave Aston Villa

Chelsea submit £15m bid for Petrovic

Chelsea has launched a bid for New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as a possible replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Having sold Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli and sent Kepa to Real Madrid on loan, Chelsea have already signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton and are now looking to bring in a backup keeper. As per Jacob Steinberg, the Blues have already made a £15 million ($19m) bid

Coutinho likely to leave Aston Villa.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Coutinho is likely to leave Aston Villa as Qatari clubs are pushing to sign him. The EPL Club will allow the Brazilian to leave the club if a good proposal comes in.

Tyler Adams signs as new Bournemouth player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tyler Adams have signed as a new Bournemouth player after completing his medical tests yesterday night. The American midfielder signed a five year deal with Bournemouth with no option for a further season. He is an excellent addition and the deal will soon be made official.

SkillsB (

)