Transfer: Chelsea submit $113m bid for Moises Caicedo; Man Utd table €35m to sign Amrabat

Chelsea submits fresh £80m ($113m) bid for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo continues to be heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, but Brighton are reportedly driving a hard bargain. Chelsea have been dealt another major blow to their hopes of signing Moises Caicedo. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to further bolster his midfielder options. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have submitted a new bid for Caicedo in the last 24 hours. The report states that Chelsea offered Brighton a deal worth £80 million ($113m), but it was immediately rejected despite the Ecuador international’s desire to leave the Amex Stadium.

Manchester United table €35million bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are ramping up their transfer activity and have now tabled a €35 million bid for midfield target Sofyan Amrabat. According to Sport Italia, Manchester United have submitted a €35 million bid for Sofyan Amrabat. The 26-year-old emerged as a prime midfield target for Erik ten Hag in the last weeks, and the Red Devils have opened the doors to negotiate a move.

Harry Kane transfer latest

Bayern Munich executives have flown into London to meet Daniel Levy as they look to finally seal a deal for Tottenham’s Harry Kane. The Bavarians want the England star to add some much needed firepower to their ranks this summer. Tottenham have already rejected several bids from the German champions but Levy will now meet with new chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and the technical director Marco Neppe.

