Transfer: Chelsea still keen on signing Toney;Man Utd in “final stages” of making Greenwood decision

Chelsea still keen on signing Toney

Chelsea are still interested in taking Brentford striker Ivan Toney to the club despite his current betting ban. The English forward is likely to be back in competitive action come the end of January and was a major target for the Blues prior to his charges. Brentford reportedly want over £60million for him but may be backed into a corner due to his contract situation.

Man Utd in “final stages” of making Greenwood decision

Manchester United say they are in the “final stages” of making a decision on Mason Greenwood’s future after completing their investigation into the footballer’s arrest, which has included considering “evidence and context not in the public domain.”

Wahi chooses West Ham over Chelsea

Foot Mercato are reporting that Elye Wahi (20) has chosen to move to West Ham United over Premier League rivals Chelsea. It was reported on Tuesday that the France U21 international was having doubts over a move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have so far shown the greatest interest in Wahi, but according to RMC Sport, he was beginning to question his significance within the project.

Chelsea agree Hakim Ziyech deal with Galatasaray

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Galatasaray for the sale of Hakim Ziyech, Nizaar Kinsella reports.The Blues are hopeful that this transfer doesn’t fall through after previous trouble trying to offload the Moroccan winger, with a proposed switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr collapsing in June. Ziyech also saw a proposed loan move to Paris Saint-Germain scuppered on deadline day back in the January window.

