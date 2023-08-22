SPORT

Transfer; Chelsea signs Petrović on €16m deal; Al-Nassr advances on €27.5m Laporte’s move from City

Chelsea sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrović on €16m deal

Romano: Chelsea sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrović on €16m deal.

Romano:

Djordje Petrović to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with New England Revolution on €16m deal

Medical tests booked on Wednesday for the Serbian goalkeeper who’s gonna compete with Robert Sanchez.

Al-Nassr advances on €27.5m Laporte’s move from City

Aymeric Laporte is travelling to Al Nassr today to complete his €27.5million (£23.5m) move to the Saudi Pro League side.

The 29-year-old defender struggled for minutes at Manchester City last year, making only 12 Premier League appearances, and was not included in the squad for Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle. He has two years remaining on his City contract.

Laporte has also seen his competition at City increase over the summer, with Josko Gvardiol — a fellow left-footed centre-back — arriving from RB Leipzig for €90million (£77.6m, $98.6m).

Al Nassr, meanwhile, have so far signed Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Alex Telles amid the Saudi Pro League’s summer of big spending. They also brought in Cristiano Ronaldo last December following his exit from Manchester United.

Man Utd rivals Bayern for PSG star, Marco Verratti’

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both shown interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

As reported by L’Equipe, Verratti is free to leave PSG this summer having been told by manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos that he is surplus to requirements.

Verratti has an agreement with Al-Ahli, but the Saudi Arabian side have yet to agree a deal with PSG.

A deal for Verratti could be done for around £51million (€60million).

