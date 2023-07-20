SPORT

Transfer: Chelsea set to offer £80m for Moises Caicedo; Onana completes move to join Man Utd

Chelsea’s new Caicedo bid

Chelsea will make an improved bid for Moises Caicedo, according to the Daily Mail. It’s claimed they will offer Brighton £80million for the Ecuador international, 21.

Andre Onana To Man United

André Onana has completed his medical, signed his Manchester United contract and will join his new team-mates in New York later today. (Source: The Athletic FC)

Henderson’s Saudi offer

A reminder of yesterday’s big news…

Jurgen Klopp says he dropped Jordan Henderson from the Liverpool squad as the Reds captain closes in on one of the most remarkable transfer exits in the club’s history. Henderson, 33, was left out of the squad that took on German second tier side Karlsruher on Wednesday night, with the Reds agreeing a deal of £12m plus add-ons for the sale of their captain of the last eight years. The England international will join former Reds skipper Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq if he agrees to personal terms, with the offer of a three-year contract worth around £700,000 a week on the table.

