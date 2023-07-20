Transfer: Chelsea set to offer £80m for Moises Caicedo; Chelsea wants to sign £50m Marc Guehi

Chelsea’s new Caicedo bid

Chelsea will make an improved bid for Moises Caicedo, according to the Daily Mail. It’s claimed they will offer Brighton £80million for the Ecuador international, 21.

Chelsea want £50m Marc Guehi

Chelsea are interested in Marc Guehi after Wesley Fofana’s serious knee injury but will continue to weigh up their options during pre-season, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The 23-year-old left the west Londoners for Crystal Palace for £18million in 2021 but no buyback clause was included. Palace now want £50m for the England international, who would want to be a regular starter at any club he joins this summer. It remains unclear whether Chelsea could offer such a role with Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah also on their books.

Rooney sends “crazy” transfer fees warning

Wayne Rooney says the “crazy” transfer fees in football could lead to a “crash” in the transfer market. Former England captain Rooney admits he has been blown away by the £105m Arsenal paid for Declan Rice and the fee Real Madrid invested in Jude Bellingham. While Rooney was full of praise for both players, he believes that both of them are destined for the very top for club and country. Rooney said: “It’s crazy, isn’t it?”

