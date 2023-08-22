Transfer; Chelsea Set To Announce Signing Of Petrovic, Arsenal Most Likely To Sign Evan Ferguson

Chelsea set to announce signing of Petrovic

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to sign Djordje Petrovic as a new goalkeeper that will replace the outgoing Kepa Arrizabalaga who joined Real Madrid.

Deal with New England Revolution has been sealed for a package worth €16m. Medical test booked for Wednesday. Exclusive news, Djordje Petrovic ia now a new Chelsea goalkeeper.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal most likely to sign Evan Ferguson

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are most likely to pounce on a move for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. The centre-forward has been earning high praise and is thought of highly on the south coast, with a price tag of £100m on him. While United are thought to be keen on Ferguson, they are claimed to be waiting until 2025 to make their bid whereas Arsenal are happy to make an approach in 2024.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Man Utd suffer Pavard snub

Benjamin Pavard rejected an offer to join Manchester United this month as he closes in on a transfer to Inter Milan.

United had informed Bayern of their intentions of signing the France international defender – who is out of contract next summer and is available at a below-market value price as a result. Liverpool had also shortlisted Pavard for a transfer this summer but did not advance their interest due to their priority of strengthening their midfield.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport has outlined that last season’s defeated Champions League finalists Inter are now confident of signing Pavard. The report adds that the Frenchman rejected offers from elsewhere, including what they describe as an ‘important’ offer from United.

Rennes want Lindelof

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is a reported target of French side Rennes, after starting both of United’s opening two games of the season on the bench. RMC Sport have claimed that Lindelof is highly thought of by the Rennes hierarchy and he is on their shortlist of players that could replace star man Arthur Theate. Even though the Sweden international has been unable to oust Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, both Lindelof and Erik ten Hag want the centre-back to stay at Old Trafford.

SOURCE: RMC Sport

Bayern name Gravenberch price

Bayern Munich want £22million if they’re to sell out-of-favour midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to Manchester United or Liverpool. Mirror Football understands that the two Premier League giants are locked in a battle over the 21-year-old Dutchman, whose Bayern career is yet to take flight following his move from Ajax last summer, making only three Bundesliga starts since.

Erik ten Hag brought Gravenberch into the first team in Amsterdam and wants to reunite with him at Old Trafford, just as he’s done with ex-Ajax trio Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana. Liverpool, meanwhile, are desperate for midfield reinforcements and could hope to convince Bayern with a loan offer.

SOURCE: Mirror

