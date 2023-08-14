Transfer: Chelsea set to announce Caicedo signing; Man Utd prepare to pay £29m for Pavard

Chelsea set to announce Moises Caicedo signing

Moises Caicedo’s blockbuster move from Brighton to Chelsea could be announced as soon as tonight. After a fierce battle with Liverpool over recent days, the Blues have agreed to shatter the British transfer record for the second time in just six months to land the highly-rated Ecuador midfielder, 21, for £100m up front and a further £15m in achievable add-ons, plus a sell-on clause. Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reports that the switch should become official soon, with Caicedo now having successfully passed a medical and signed a mammoth eight-year contract that includes the option for a further 12 months beyond that, up to 2032.

SOURCE: Nizaar Kinsella

Man Utd prepare to pay £29m for Pavard

Manchester United are prepared to go as high as £29million for Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard, according to Bild. However, the German giants have told the Red Devils that they will not sell for any less than £39m. Thomas Tuchel is in need of Pavard after his club’s move for Kyle Walker fell through. It remains to be seen whether United are prepared to up their offer.

SOURCE: Bild

City working on Doku deal

Manchester City are working on a deal to sign Belgian forward Jeremy Doku from Rennes, report ESPN. City, who are also trying to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham, may have to stump up £45m to land Doku – who would be a theoretical replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who joined Al Ahli in a £30m move.

SOURCE: ESPN

