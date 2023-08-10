Transfer: Chelsea rules out swap deal for Dusan Vlahovic; Man United want to sign Marc Guehi

Chelsea rule out swap deal for Vlahovic

Chelsea are not considering a swap deal for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic at the moment despite the club’s interest in signing him, according to Nizaar Kinsella. For now, they are want to sell Romelu Lukaku separately either to a European club by August or to a Saudi Pro League side in September.

SOURCE: Nizaar Kinsella

Manchester United want Marc Guehi

Manchester United’s search for a new centre back could now see Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi become a key target. Harry Maguire finally looks to be leaving Manchester United after months of rumours. United are happy to let Maguire go but Erik ten Hag and co must now push to sign another defender to replace the England international. The Daily Mail now report that Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guehi is one of four names on United’s wish list to replace Maguire. The report does though add that United could be priced out of a move for Guehi with Palace wanting big money. Reports from the London Evening Standard in July suggested that Palace were demanding £50million for Guehi as Chelsea looked to re-sign him.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Ross Barkley: Premier League newcomers Luton Town sign ex-Everton, Chelsea & England midfielder

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley has joined Premier League new boys Luton Town on a free transfer. The 29-year-old, capped 33 times by his country, was a free agent after leaving Ligue 1 club Nice this summer. “Ross brings loads of experience at the top level, has international experience and brings an X-factor,” Hatters boss Rob Edwards told the club website.

SOURCE: BBC

