Transfer: Chelsea rules out swap deal for Dusan Vlahovic; David Raya to join Arsenal on loan

Chelsea rule out swap deal for Vlahovic

Chelsea are not considering a swap deal for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic at the moment despite the club’s interest in signing him, according to Nizaar Kinsella. For now, they are want to sell Romelu Lukaku separately either to a European club by August or to a Saudi Pro League side in September.

Raya to join Arsenal on loan

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is set to join Arsenal on loan with an option to buy, report the Athletic. Raya has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates to compete for the No. 1 spot with Aaron Ramsdale and he is expected to undergo a medical tomorrow. The report states that Raya will initially join on loan for £3m, with Arsenal then having the option to sign him permanently for £27m next summer. The Spaniard does only have one year left on his current deal with Brentford, but that will now be extended. The move comes after back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner completed a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

Scott undergoing Bournemouth medical

Alex Scott is undergoing a medical at Bournemouth ahead of his proposed move from Bristol City, according to the BBC. The 19-year-old was left out of the Cherries’ Carabao Cup win over Oxford on Wednesday and is set to join the South Coast club in a deal worth in excess of £20m.

