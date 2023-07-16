Transfer: Chelsea reportedly complete the signing of Angelo Gabriel; Liverpool joins Man United in race to sign Amrabat

Chelsea sign wonderkid

Chelsea have completed a deal to sign Brazilian youngster Angelo Gabriel. Fabrizio Romano says a deal is done and he will travel with the Blues on their pre-season tour to the USA, which departs on Monday. The 18-year-old will then likely head out on loan for the season to gain further experience.

Liverpool ‘join United’ in Amrabat chase

According to a report by The Athletic , Liverpool have ‘joined United’ in the race to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan international has been closely linked with a move to United in recent weeks after his brother claimed he failed to join the club on loan back in January. There is an argument that United still need cover in midfielder, particularly on the defensive side of the operation, if Casemiro is lost to injury or suspension.

Lionel Messi officially signs for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami is now official. The MLS outfit have formally announced the deal on Saturday, with his public unveiling set to take place tomorrow evening at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The televised event is being called ‘The Unveil’ by the club as they prepare to officially welcome one of the planet’s biggest sporting superstars, who left Paris Saint-Germain this summer after the expiration of his previous deal. Messi’s two-and-a-half year contract Stateside is expected to net him somewhere in the region of a cool $150m.

