Transfer: Chelsea renews interest for Vlahovic; Al-Ettifaq and Roma target Man Utd forward Greenwood

Chelsea renew interest for Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer despite the Blues signing Nicolas Jackson.

Dusan Vlahovic has re-emerged as a potential target for Chelsea, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to add one more striker to his armoury this summer. The 23-year-old striker has been linked with an exit from Juventus recently but, with just over a week until the transfer window slams shut, a deal could be difficult to complete.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reignited their interest in Vlahovic and are now back in talks with Juventus intermediaries. The report states that a potential swap deal with Romelu Lukaku has been discussed again despite having overlooked the idea earlier this summer.

Wage demand issue

Chelsea internally discussed the merits of Vlahovic – but his salary was seen as too high and prohibitive, according to Mail Sport. This could be why no progress has been made by the Blues when it comes to striking a deal with Juventus for the Serbian striker.

Vlahovic is said to be currently earning around £214,000-per-week at the Italian outfit, as per Capology. The 23-year-old’s current deal is not set to expire until 2026

Vlahovic, who sees his contract at the Allianz Stadium expire in 2026, featured 27 times for the Old Lady in Serie A last season, finding the net just 10 times. This term, the Serbia international looks revitalized, scoring on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

Al-Ettifaq and Roma target Man Utd forward Greenwood

Al-Ettifaq and AS Roma are ready to snap up Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood is set to have his contract at Manchester United terminated by mutual consent.

The forward is now a free agent and The Sun says clubs across the world are quickly moving for him.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma and Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard are both keen, as is Galatasaray.

Al-Ettifaq are among several Saudi clubs in contact with offers of £10m-a-year mooted

Blues step up interest for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is reportedly interested in joining Chelsea before the transfer window closes.

The 22-year-old has been left out of Arsenal’s squad for their first two league games this season, and could leave the club in the coming days.

Fulham have been ramping up their efforts to sign Balogun after their talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, but they are not the only Premier League club keeping tabs on the American international.

Chelsea have also registered an interest in signing Balogun, and he is open to moving to Stamford Bridge, according to the Evening Standard.

The Blues have made contact with Arsenal about a potential deal, with the Gunners believed to want in the region of £50m before allowing Balogun to leave.

