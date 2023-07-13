Transfer: Chelsea reject chance to sign Willian; Erik ten Hag wants to sign Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea reject reunion with winger

Chelsea rejected the opportunity to sign Willian this summer, according to Di Marzio. The Brazilian is currently a free agent after failing to agree a new contract with Fulham, who are desperate to retain his services. Willian is said to have interest from elsewhere but was offered to Chelsea promptly after being released, though Mauricio Pochettino’s side ‘were not interested’ in a reunion with the forward.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Rudiger

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on bringing former Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger to Old Trafford this summer, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional. United are willing to offer the German defender an ‘untouchable’ role in the first team and ‘a much higher salary’ to return to the Premier League – just one year after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Perry on trial at Shrewsbury

Former Wolves midfielder Taylor Perry is on trial at Shrewsbury, according to the Express and Star. The 21-year-old was released after his Wolves contract expired on June 30 and has been training with League One Shrewsbury, who recently appointed ex-Premier League star Matt Taylor as their new boss.

SportWeb (

)