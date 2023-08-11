Transfer: Chelsea prepare last-ditch offer for Caicedo; Man Utd to step up efforts to sign Amrabat

Chelsea prepare last-ditch offer for Caicedo

Chelsea are preparing a last-ditch transfer offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo to blow Liverpool out of the water and smash their own transfer record. The Blues were caught napping by their Premier League rivals after the Reds struck a £110million agreement for the midfielder in the early hours of Friday morning, but reports now suggest the Blues are hoping to get one over their rivals by increasing their offer. According to The Guardian, the west London club are now ‘ready’ to bid more than £110m in order to get the deal over the line to avoid losing out on Mauricio Pochettino’s top target.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Man United to step up efforts to sign Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to step up their pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, with Fred on the verge of joining Fenerbahce. The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful season on the international stage in 2022-23, helping Morocco reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar before losing to France. According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are ready to open talks with Fiorentina over the signing of Amrabat, amid suggestions that fellow midfielder Fred is on his way out of Old Trafford.

SOURCE:TalkSPORT

Carragher on Caicedo

Jamie Carragher has laughed off Chelsea’s proposal to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton – after the midfielder made it clear he did not want to join Liverpool. Carragher tweeted: “110M is a ridiculous amount of money to pay for a 21yr old, Boehly has lost his mind yet again.”

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

