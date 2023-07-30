Transfer: Chelsea prepare €130m bid for Valverde; Man United submit bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Chelsea prepare £112m offer

Spanish publication Nacional states that Chelsea are now interested in bringing Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is said to have prepared a bid of €130million (£112million) to sign Valverde. The report adds that the Blues are prepared to quintuple Valverde’s salary to make him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

SOURCE: Nacional

Amrabat bid made

Manchester United have submitted a bid to Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat, reports claim. Italian outlet alfredopedulla.com claims an offer has already arrived at the feet of the Italian club. Amrabat appears to be United’s No 1 midfield target for the remainder of the window. The Moroccan shone at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2022.

SOURCE: alfredopedulla.com

Kane on verge of Bayern move

Tottenham star Harry Kane is reportedly on the verge of joining Bayern Munich, with discussions set to resume next week between the two clubs. The Daily Mail claim that the German giants are growing in confidence that they can agree a fee with Spurs to sign the England captain this summer. They say that he is on the verge of a blockbuster transfer, though the clubs still remain apart on a fee -though Bayern are prepared to pay a club-record amount for the man with just one year left on his Spurs contract.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

