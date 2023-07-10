Transfer: Chelsea offered Vlahovic-Lukaku swap; Hojlund to hand in request to force Man Utd Move

Chelsea offered Vlahovic-Lukaku swap

Dusan Vlahovic has been a major name furing the last few transfer windows. While it was Juventus who beat Arsenal to his signing in Janaury 2022, the Serbian international is expected to leave the Turin giants this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all interested and Juve have even offered the player in part-exchange for Romelu Lukaku. Corriere dello Sport claim Chelsea can haveVlahovic for €25m (£21.4m) plus Lukaku. Is that a good deal?

Rasmus Hojlund ready to hand transfer request to force Manchester United deal

As per Football Transfers (h/t Manchester Evening ), 20-year-old sensation Rasmus Hojlund will consider handing a transfer request to Atalanta to push through a move to Manchester United. It is also revealed that talks are ongoing for United to sign the Danish international. A few days ago, the Telegraph (subscription required) reported that the club would make an offer of around £50m in an attempt to get this deal done.

Bayern Munich make £70 million bid for Harry Kane

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have made their second bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane. The bid is said to be worth £70m ($90m) which the German champions increased from their original bid of £60m ($77m).

