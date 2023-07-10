Transfer: Chelsea offered Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal; Arsenal enter race to sign Chelsea target Wahi

Chelsea offered Vlahovic-Lukaku swap

Dusan Vlahovic has been a major name furing the last few transfer windows. While it was Juventus who beat Arsenal to his signing in Janaury 2022, the Serbian international is expected to leave the Turin giants this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all interested and Juve have even offered the player in part-exchange for Romelu Lukaku. Corriere dello Sport claim Chelsea can haveVlahovic for €25m (£21.4m) plus Lukaku. Is that a good deal?

Arsenal enter race to sign Chelsea target Elye Wahi

Arsenal are all set to compete with Chelsea to secure the signature of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi this summer, according to Foot Mercato. Chelsea are currently the favourites to land the 20-year-old forward who scored 19 goals in 33 matches for the French club but they will face competition from the Gunners and Newcastle United in the transfer market.

Newcastle ‘could sell Saint-Maximin’ to fund Barnes move

Newcastle are hoping to sign Harvey Barnes this summer and could sell Allan Saint-Maximin in order to fund the move. That is according to the Telegraph, who report that Newcastle are ‘wrestling with FFP restrictions’ and clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia are interested in signing Saint-Maximin. The report states that the forward is valued at around £40m and the fact that his place ‘would be under greater threat’ if Barnes joins means Saint-Maximin could be on the move.

