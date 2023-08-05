Transfer: Chelsea offer €120m for Valverde; Real Madrid set to battle Chelsea for Vlahovic

Chelsea offer €120m for Valverde

Chelsea have made an offer to bring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports. There have been rumours in the Spanish newspaper all summer that the Uruguay international could be on the move to the Premier League this summer with Liverpool and Manchester United both linked. Valverde could fall down the pecking order this summer with the arrival of Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid with Aurelien Tchouameni also linked to the Premier League. And now Premier League side Chelsea ‘tempt’ Real Madrid ‘by offering’ €120m (£104m) for Valverde and will go down as the ‘most expensive sale’ in the club’s history if accepted.

SOURCE: Football365

Real Madrid set to battle Chelsea for Vlahovic

Real Madrid are set to battle Chelsea for the signature of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe. Carlo Ancelotti is still in the market for a forward in case Kylian Mbappe doesn’t come to Madrid this summer. The signing of Joselu somewhat softened the blow of losing talisman Karim Benzema, but the higher-ups at the Santiago Bernabeu are prepared to target Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Cadena SER.

SOURCE: Cadena SER

Liverpool get La boost

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Romeo La have been given a boost after the Southampton midfielder was benched for their Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday. The talented 19-year-old has been courted by a host of top-flight clubs after Southampton lost their Premier League status at the end of last season. La has emerged as a top target for Liverpool, who have already seen two bids rejected for the Belgian ace. However, Southampton have decided against including La in their team to face Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night – an indicator that an agreement could still be on the cards.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

SportClub (

)